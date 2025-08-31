'Love Island' star recovering after horse tramples him at Scottsdale rodeo

article

The Brief Reality TV star Taylor Williams of "Love Island USA" was trampled by a horse while participating in a rodeo in Scottsdale. Williams was taken from the arena on a gurney but posted on social media that he is recovering and all good.



A former contestant on the reality TV show "Love Island USA" is recovering after being trampled by a horse at a rodeo in Scottsdale.

The incident was caught on camera.

What we know:

Taylor Williams, a cowboy from Oklahoma, was riding in the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 29, when his horse appeared to trip and roll on top of him.

Williams, a controversial figure on Love Island USA, found himself in a real-life drama.

Video from the event shows other cowboys gathering around Williams before EMTs roll him out on a gurney. However, Williams was awake and talking by then.

Williams later posted on Instagram, saying he was "all good" and appreciated the support. He claimed he even walked out of the arena.

What they're saying:

Aarin Poole, a fan of the reality show, found herself capturing the shocking moment on camera.

Poole, who admits she doesn't know much about bull riding, was "obsessed" with the latest season. She couldn't believe it when she learned that Williams was participating in the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo.

"Some random stranger came up, was like, 'Hey, Taylor's here,' and I was like, 'What? Where?'" Poole said. "That's exactly when I pulled out my camera."

The video she took shows the moment when Williams' horse appeared to trip and then rolled on top of him.

"I’m like, 'What did I just witness?'" Poole said. "In my mind, I was like, 'Oh, my God, what happened? Is he OK?' Like, he wasn't getting up, and so, people had to carry him out. He wasn’t moving."

Williams was carried to a corner where medical staff checked on him. Poole later filmed him talking and moving again.

"At the end of the day, when the incident happened, I was like, 'Oh, he's human. I clearly feel bad. I don’t want that to happen to anyone,'" she said. "Glad he’s better though."