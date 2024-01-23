Madonna performs in NYC again after fans file lawsuit over lateness

article

Madonna took the stage at the Garden Monday night, just days after two New York fans filed a federal lawsuit over a December concert that started several hours late.

It's not clear what time the star took the stage, but so far, there seems to be no outstanding complaints.

The lawsuit filed by two fans claims the Queen of Pop broke the contract when she took the stage two hours late on Dec. 13.

Michael Fellows and Jonathan Haden claim Madonna hung her fans out to dry, making them wait hours to see her perform.

They're suing the singer, Live Nation and the Barclays Center.

FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo spoke to Richard Class, who represents the men suing Madonna.

"It definitely messes people up when a concert does not start on time because arrangements have to be made, and it inconveniences people," Class said.

Madonna performed at the Barclays Center for three nights back in December.

Tickets for the "Celebration" tour had an 8:30 p.m. start time, but the Material Girl didn't take the stage until some time after 10:30 p.m.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Julia Garner and Madonna perform during "The Celebration Tour" at Barclays Center on December 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

The lawsuit claims breach of contract, a wanton exercise in false advertising, misrepresentation and unfair and deceptive practices.

Fellows and Haden hope other concert-goers will join the suit, turning it into a class action suit – hopefully deterring other performers from doing the same.

Madonna did eventually perform, and some who attended said the show was worth the wait.

FOX 5 NY reached out to Madonna, Live Nation and the Barclays Center, but received no response.

Madonna is set to take the stage again at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.