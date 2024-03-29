Make-A-Wish seeks 1M new 'wish-makers' to help ill children

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
9
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Make-A-Wish seeks 1M new 'wish-makers' to help ill children

By Daniel Miller
Published  March 29, 2024 12:12pm MST
Heartwarming News
FOX TV Digital Team
Make-A-Wish-event.jpg article

(L-R) Impractical Jokers: Brian "Q" Quinn, wish kid Jordan V, Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, wish kid Zachary M., Impractical Jokers: James "Murr" Murray, at WishMakers Wanted campaign launch on Thursday, Mar. 28, 2024. (Pho

Expand

Make-A-Wish America is launching a new program to find 1 million new "wish-makers."

The nonprofit organization, which helps fulfill the wishes of children with serious illnesses, started the "WishMakers Wanted" campaign with the assistance of WWE superstar Cody Rhodes and the Impractical Jokers.

This new project is seeking to recruit 1 million people globally to sign up as "wish-makers" between now and the end of World Wish Month on April 29. People interested in signing up can visit wishmaker.org

RELATED: Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday

An event was held in New York to announce the launch of the new campaign, according to a Make-A-Wish release. 

"Wishes are an essential part of a child's medical treatment, and they wouldn't be possible without the dedication and generosity of 'WishMakers' who continually make life better for children with critical illnesses," Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Leslie Motter said in a statement. "When a wish is granted, it changes everyone involved, and we are eager for our 'WishMakers' to experience and feel first-hand the power and hope that come with a wish."

Celebrities will also be active on social media sharing why they support Make-A-Wish to help the organization reach its 1 million wish-makers goal. 

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish operates locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. together with donors, supporters, staff and over 20,000 volunteers nationwide. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 