Male inmate unresponsive following incident at 4th Avenue Jail: MCSO

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a male inmate was taken to the hospital, following an incident involving "physical confrontation" at the 4th Avenue Jail.

The incident, according to a statement released by MCSO Sergeant Joaquin Enriquez, happened after 7:00 a.m., when MCSO detention officers were working with Scottsdale Police to transfer the male inmate to Scottsdale for court proceedings.

"The inmate became combative, leading to a physical confrontation and ultimately the deployment of Taser non-lethal tools," read a portion of Sgt. Enriquez's statement.

The inmate, according to Sgt. Enriquez, later became unresponsive, and was given CPR and other medical measures. The inmate was later taken to the hospital.

"Due to the complexities of the investigation, and his commitment to accountability and transparency, Sheriff Penzone has requested that AZDPS deploy their Major Incidents Division to assume the investigation," read a portion of the statement.

