Mall of America shooting: 2 injured after altercation, mall secure after lockdown

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
9
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Developing

Mall of America shooting: 2 injured after altercation, mall secure after lockdown

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:16PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
d5a6921d-Image from iOS (7) article

Large police presence outside MOA Friday evening.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington Police say an altercation between two men ended in a shooting that injured two people and temporarily locked down the Mall of America Friday evening.

Deputy Chief Kim Clausen says at approximately 5 p.m. a Bloomington police officer heard one shot fired on the third floor of the mall. The officer found one man shot in the leg, another grazed by a bullet. Officers quickly contained the scene and rendered aid as mall security initiated lockdown protocols.

Police say the man shot was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries. The person grazed by the bullet, who police say was a bystander near the altercation, was treated at the scene and released.

According to Clausen, the shooting happened from an altercation between two men, the one shot and the suspect. Police say they did not find any weapons and are no longer looking for a suspect at MOA.

Police said around 5:42 p.m. the mall is secure and back to normal operations after a "short lockdown."

The mall closed at 6 p.m., according to its New Year's Eve holiday hours. The planned New Year's Eve celebration at the MOA has been canceled.

Photos from a FOX 9 viewer showed a large group of people sheltering in the Nickelodeon shop in Nickelodeon Universe. Shoppers say they were hiding in the back of stores.

moa-lockdown.jpg

People sheltered in the Nickelodeon Shop at the Mall of America Friday evening. (Courtesy @zr0XPerience)

Image-from-iOS-6.jpg

This story is developing. Check back for updates.