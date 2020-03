article

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured in a Phoenix shooting Tuesday afternoon, the police department said.

It happened just before 2:40 p.m. near 9th Street and Indian School Road. There police say they found a man who was possibly shot by another man who he met up with.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The motive is unknown and a man was taken into custody near the scene.

No further information is available.