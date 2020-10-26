Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man armed with knife shot, killed by officers in West Philadelphia

By Chris O'Connell and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell has the latest from West Philadelphia as tensions remain high following a police-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 27-year-old man armed with a knife was shot and killed by two officers in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 6100 block of Locust Street around 4 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the home on the block for a man with a weapon. 

“They were immediately met with a male who was carrying a knife. Several times they asked the male to drop the knife. They ordered him to drop the knife and he continued to follow them around several vehicles that are over there,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by police in West Philly.

The man has since been identified as Walter Wallace Jr. Video on social media shows Wallace’s mother chasing after her son asking police not to shoot.

In the video, two officers are seen trying to get Wallace to drop the knife as he walks around the car, he raises his hand. Both officers open fire, shooting at least 14 shots.

Following the shooting, Wallace was taken to the hospital by police where he died. 

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reported tensions rose among residents. Dozens of demonstrators took to the streets Monday night in protest of how police handled the situation

“I came down here to listen. I don’t have answers for what happened today. But you know, I understand. I understand what you are feeling," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told residents.

Mayor Jim Kenney says he spoke with the family Monday night. He adds there will be a full investigation into the shooting. 

“My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace. I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered. I spoke tonight with Mr. Wallace’s family, and will continue to reach out to hear their concerns first-hand, and to answer their questions to the extent that I am able. The Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit of PPD will conduct a full investigation. I look forward to a speedy and transparent resolution for the sake of Mr. Wallace, his family, the officers, and for Philadelphia," he said in a statement Monday night.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued the following statement Monday night on the fatal police-involved shooting: 

"The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office takes its obligation to try to be fair and to seek evenhanded justice seriously. The DAO Special Investigations Unit responded to today’s fatal shooting of a civilian by police shortly after it occurred, and has been on scene with other DAO personnel since that time investigating, as we do jointly with the PPD Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, in shootings and fatalities by other means involving police. We intend to go where the facts and law lead us and to do so carefully, without rushing to judgment and without bias of any kind."

Police have not identified the officers involved. Both were taken off the street pending an investigation.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

