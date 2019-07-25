Man accused of hitting, dropping infant

A man was booked into the Cobb County Jail after police said he slapped and dropped his own infant child.

Evan Hunter Clark, 22, was charged with child cruelty.

Marietta police said Clark's baby suffered severe injuries over the course of several months, including five bone fractures and a hemorrhaged eye.

Investigators said two of the incidents were accidents, but one was on purpose.

Officers said the baby is expected to be okay.

Clark was being held on a $75,000 bond as of Wednesday evening.

Police said more charges are likely as officers continue to investigate.