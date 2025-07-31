Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of secretly filming women during sex: Scottsdale PD

Updated  July 31, 2025 12:35pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Julian Nixon

The Brief

    • Scottsdale Police have announced the arrest of Julian Nixon.
    • Nixon is accused of unlawful recording and voyeurism.
    • The suspect is accused of secretly recording women during sex.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police say they have made an arrest in a case that involved allegations of women being secretly recorded during intimate moments.

What we know:

Per a statement released on July 31, Julian Nixon was arrested on July 30 in connection with multiple alleged offenses.

Dig deeper:

According to Scottsdale Police, their Special Victims Unit received a report from a woman who said she found a hidden camera in the bedroom of the man he was dating. That man was later identified as Nixon.

"After seeing the phone, she confronted Julian via text message, who admitted to secretly recording them having sex," read a portion of the statement. "He stated he records just in case a female attempts to say she was sexually assaulted, or something was done without her consent. [Nixon] insisted the recordings were deleted."

Officials say after a search warrant was served at Nixon's home, SVU found three hidden cell phones in Nixon's room. The cameras were all positioned to record the bed area, albeit from multiple angles. 

The phones, per investigators, were seized, and a warrant was obtained for them.

"Upon downloading the phone, SVU found over 400 videos related to Julian having sexual relations with several females. SVU was able to identify multiple women and contacted them," read a portion of the statement.

What Nixon Said To Police:

According to investigators, Nixon admitted during an interview to recording women, but said he didn't make the recording for sexual pleasure, and that the videos were deleted.

"At [that] time, [Nixon] was not arrested, as SVU had not yet seen any of the alleged recordings," read the statement.

What's next:

According to police, there are four confirmed victims in the case. Nixon, meanwhile, is accused of a total of 12 counts of felony unlawful recording and 12 counts of voyeurism.

A judge has set a $75,000 bond for Nixon.

