Man accused of shooting woman on State Route 88 in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A man accused of opening fire from inside his car in Apache Junction and shooting a woman in the head has been arrested.
The backstory:
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a woman was shot by another driver just after 10:30 p.m. on March 5 along State Route 88 near milepost 203.
The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released.
After the shooting, investigators say they served a search warrant at a home in Mesa, where they found ammunition and spent shell casing. The gun believed to be used in the shooting was later found by detectives.
Update:
On April 7, 64-year-old Donald Roy was arrested in connection to the shooting. Roy was booked into jail on a $750,000 bond. He's accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.
What we don't know:
The motive for the shooting is unknown. The victim wasn't identified.
The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety