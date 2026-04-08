Man accused of shooting woman on State Route 88 in Apache Junction

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The Brief A woman was shot in the head by another driver on March 5 on State Route 88 in Apache Junction, DPS said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in the shooting, 64-year-old Donald Roy, was arrested and jailed on a $750,000 bond.



A man accused of opening fire from inside his car in Apache Junction and shooting a woman in the head has been arrested.

The backstory:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a woman was shot by another driver just after 10:30 p.m. on March 5 along State Route 88 near milepost 203.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released.

After the shooting, investigators say they served a search warrant at a home in Mesa, where they found ammunition and spent shell casing. The gun believed to be used in the shooting was later found by detectives.

Update:

On April 7, 64-year-old Donald Roy was arrested in connection to the shooting. Roy was booked into jail on a $750,000 bond. He's accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown. The victim wasn't identified.