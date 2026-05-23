Teen's murder in Mesa remains unsolved 5 years later

The Brief Mesa police are seeking information regarding the unsolved fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kelly Roach, which occurred five years ago. The victim's vehicle and personal belongings were stolen from the scene, and while the car was recovered nearby, no suspects have been identified. Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for any anonymous tips that help solve the case for the victim's family.



May 18 marked five years since the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Kelly Roach in Mesa. His family is still searching for answers.

What we know:

The deadly shooting occurred on May 18, 2021, near Country Club Drive and Brown Road.

According to Detective Mike Fisher, Mesa police received a call right around midnight about shots being fired in the area. When officers responded, they found Roach dead, lying on the ground, after being shot several times.

Investigators noticed that Roach's personal belongings were missing from his body and his vehicle was also gone. The vehicle was recovered a few blocks away right after the incident.

Authorities attempted to extract DNA from the vehicle, but five years later, they are still looking for someone who may have information on the case.

What they're saying:

"Someone knows something, but five years later they may think, ‘Oh, the police already solved this case,' and it’s not the case here," Det. Fisher said.

Fisher has remained in contact with Roach's mother, who has since moved from the area and now lives in New Mexico. They keep in touch, and her hope is that one day she will receive a call saying the authorities have found the person responsible for the crime.

Even though a resolution will not bring her son back, families of crime victims think about their loved ones every day.

"Kelly was loved by his family and we need info," Det. Fisher said.

Roach would have been 24 years old.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on this case, and all tipsters can remain completely anonymous.

Map of the area of the shooting.