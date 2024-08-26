The Brief Police say 28-year-old Dominic Gonzalez stole cellphones from two different teenage girls at a business near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road. Gonzalez was arrested, but the cellphones have not been recovered.



A man accused of stealing cellphones from teenage girls at a Valley business has been arrested.

The thefts happened earlier this summer near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road. Peoria Police say 28-year-old Dominic Gonzalez was caught on camera inside the business recording a teenage girl on his cellphone. Moments later, Gonzalez allegedly stole the girl's phone right out of her hands and fled the business.

"The cell phone was still in 'unlocked' status, giving him full access to all her applications, videos, photographs," police said.

Dominic Gonzalez

Investigators say Gonzalez also committed a similar crime against a different teenage girl at the same business.

Gonzelez was identified through surveillance video and arrested on Aug. 22.

"During this investigation, a search warrant was conducted at Dominic’s residence, which located the clothing items Dominic was wearing during these incidents," police said. "The stolen cell phones were not located."

Police ask anyone with information on these incidents to contact them at 623-773-8992.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Peoria Police Department in a news release.

Map of where the alleged crimes happened