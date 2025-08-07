Man allegedly threw sex toy during Mercury game; deadly motorcycle crash on Loop 202 l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, August 7, 2025. (MCSO; KSAZ-TV)
From a man arrested for allegedly throwing a sex toy from the crowd during a Phoenix Mercury game to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on a Valley freeway, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 7.
1. Sex toy thrown at Mercury game
An 18-year-old man was arrested while at a Phoenix Mercury game after police say he threw a sex toy toward the seats in front of him, hitting a man and his niece.
2. DCS under scrutiny after girl's death
Following the death of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste, the Arizona governor said there is an investigation into the state's Department of Child Safety (DCS) after it was revealed the girl's school had made 12 reports to the agency over the past four years.
3. Deadly Loop 202 crash
A crash involving a motorcycle on a South Mountain Loop 202 off-ramp left one person dead.
4. Medicare plans dropped
UnitedHealthcare says it’s dropping some of its Medicare Advantage plans that collectively cover 600,000 people.
5. Valley burglary suspects arrested
Two suspects who stole high-end kitchen appliances from Valley homes, and then used money from selling the stolen goods to rent a Lamborghini have been arrested, police said.
Today's weather
More record heat is on the way in the Valley. Today, we'll see a high near 117 degrees.