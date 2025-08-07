Man allegedly threw sex toy during Mercury game; deadly motorcycle crash on Loop 202 l Morning News Brief

article

From a man arrested for allegedly throwing a sex toy from the crowd during a Phoenix Mercury game to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on a Valley freeway, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 7.

1. Sex toy thrown at Mercury game

Featured article

2. DCS under scrutiny after girl's death

Featured article

3. Deadly Loop 202 crash

Featured article

4. Medicare plans dropped

Featured article

5. Valley burglary suspects arrested

Featured article

Today's weather