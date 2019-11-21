Man arrested, accused of killing his 74-year-old mother

A 74-year-old woman’s body is found in her home by police, and now, her son is behind bars.

The investigation into the incident began Wednesday afternoon in a neighborhood near 10th Street and Indian School in Phoenix.

Tina Topali

The victim has been identified as Tina Topali. The pastor of the church she attended said she loved the congregation, and wrote him a letter every month

"She would send me a letter every month. Never missed," said Pastor Joseph Kern of Radiant Life Church. "It was never a paragraph. It was pages and it was always encouraging."

Kern remembers Topali as a sweet lady. She loved being at the church, and if she couldn't, she would stream Kern's sermons online.

"Many times I would say 'hi' to her from the pulpit, 'cause she was just lovely," said Kern. "4'5" maybe, that long gray hair, beautiful blue eyes, but she was always really joyful."

Phoenix Police found Topali’s body at her home near 10th Street and Fairmount Avenue, and officials say her injuries appear to be caused by a bladed object.

Officers then arrested Topali's son, 50-year-old Harlen Shelton.

Kern said there may have been problems at the home.

"The daughter told me he was very abusive verbally," said Kern. "In fact when she called me, she said I have a feeling it was my brother."

Police say they determined there was probable cause to arrest Shelton. Meanwhile, Topali leaves behind another son and daughter, as well as a church that is now mourning her death.

"She was so loved. We all loved her," said Kern.