Man arrested after 2 found dead inside home near Flagstaff

The Brief Menalek Dressler, 30, was arrested after a man was stabbed, and two people were found dead near Flagstaff. The victims were not identified. Dressler was booked into jail and is accused of murder and aggravated assault.



A suspect was arrested after two people were found dead inside a home on Wednesday just north of Flagstaff.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 on Stardust Trail in Doney Park.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the home after receiving a report of multiple people being stabbed.

Once at the scene, CCSO says a man with stab wounds was found outside. He was transported to a Flagstaff hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Deputies then went inside the home and found another man, along with two dead people. The victims were not identified.

"Upon further investigation, the male located inside the house was identified as a suspect in this investigation and placed under arrest," CCSO said. "There are no known outstanding threats to public safety at this time."

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Menalek Anthony Dressler, a California resident. Dressler was booked into jail and is accused of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

If you have any information on this investigation, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-774-4523 or visit the Coconino County Silent Witness website.