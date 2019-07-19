Man arrested at UCF apartment complex, faces sexual battery charges

A man was arrested at a student apartment complex on the University of Central Florida (UCF) campus.

UCF Police arrested 21-year-old Jaime Polanco on Thursday for sexual battery. Police reportedly have a recording of the suspect confessing to the crime.

They say that Polanco and the victim were in his room at the Knights Krossing Apartments watching a basketball game. When Polanco said that he wanted to have sex and the victim refused, that is when the battery happened.

Later, police said that Polanco showed up at the victim's door to talk. The victim called police and a phone call was set up between the victim and Polanco.

Police recorded Polanco saying "I am so sorry. I didn't know what was going through my head. I can't justify it at all. What I did was terrible." He also said that "I can't blame the alcohol because it was a small little factor."

Polanco faces sexual battery charges.