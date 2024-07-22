Man arrested in central Phoenix apartment shooting
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a central Phoenix apartment left a man hurt.
The shooting happened at around 10:15 p.m. on July 21 near 11th and Roosevelt Streets.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found 30-year-old Mario Casteneda holding a gun outside an apartment. Casteneda dropped the gun and was detained.
A man was found inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
"After officers investigated, they learned the two men are related and were involved in a verbal argument which led to the shooting," police said.
Casteneda was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault and weapons violations.
