Man arrested in central Phoenix apartment shooting

A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a central Phoenix apartment left a man hurt.

The shooting happened at around 10:15 p.m. on July 21 near 11th and Roosevelt Streets.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found 30-year-old Mario Casteneda holding a gun outside an apartment. Casteneda dropped the gun and was detained.

A man was found inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

"After officers investigated, they learned the two men are related and were involved in a verbal argument which led to the shooting," police said.

Casteneda was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault and weapons violations.

Map of where the shooting happened