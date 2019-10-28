Man arrested for allegedly trying to sell ATV to person he stole it from, authorities say

A Texas man was arrested for allegedly trying to sell an ATV to the person that he stole it from, according to authorities.

Justin Troy Anderson, 33, was booked Oct. 22 into the El Paso County Detention Facility on theft charges.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said a victim reported that a small ATV and various landscaping equipment was stolen from their storage unit in El Paso, a city located on Rio Grande on the far western side of the state.

Investigators were later able to locate the stolen items on a trading and selling website.

Sheriff’s deputies worked with the victim to arrange a meeting with Anderson to purchase the stolen property, authorities said.

Justin Troy Anderson, 33, is pictured in a provided booking photo. (Photo credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

After the purchase was made, deputies conducted a traffic stop a few blocks away from the site where the items were stolen and and took Anderson into custody, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was being held on a $2,500 bond.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati.