Nancy Guthrie case recap; Phoenix incident prompts DEA investigation | Nightly Roundup

Updated  February 24, 2026 6:40pm MST
PHOENIX - Where things stand in the ongoing Nancy Guthrie investigation; DEA investigating "fluid situation" in Phoenix; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

1. Where things stand with the Nancy Guthrie case

It has been weeks since Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, went missing. Here's what to know about the case, and where things stand so far.

2. Trump delivers State of the Union address

President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress outlining his priorities one year into his second term.

3. Shots reportedly fired amid "fluid situation" in Phoenix

The DEA says they are investigating a "fluid situation" near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

4. Deadly shooting in south Phoenix

Police say a man and an officer were shot when the man's gun went off on Feb. 23 near to 15th and Atlanta Avenues. The man died at the hospital and the officer survived.

5. Flights resume between Phoenix and Puerto Vallarta

As security forces in Mexico continue to deal with violence in the aftermath of a cartel leader's death, flights between Phoenix and the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta have resumed.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/24/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/24/26

Things are really heating up in the Valley! FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details.

