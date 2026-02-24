Arizona weather forecast: High temperature remains well above normal in Phoenix

The Brief Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week, with Phoenix expected to reach 86 degrees on Tuesday before hitting 90 degrees by the weekend. Breezy conditions are forecast for the High Country on Tuesday and Wednesday, with wind gusts between 20 mph and 25 mph as daytime highs reach the 60s and 70s.



Our warming trend is in full force for the next several days!

This Week:

The forecast high climbs to 86 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. Some high clouds will pass over Arizona through the day, making for a partly cloudy afternoon in the Valley and across our state. Winds will pick up a touch, around 10-15 mph in Phoenix and 20-25 mph in Flagstaff.

The forecast high temperatures continue to climb this week thanks to strengthening high pressure over the Southwest. The ridge builds and parks atop Arizona all the way through early next week. As a result, the forecast high reaches 88 on Wednesday. By Thursday, the Valley is now expected to see its first 90-degree day of the year. This is around one month earlier than average. Thursday is forecast to hit 91 degrees.

This Weekend:

Friday and Saturday are forecast to hit 93 and by Sunday, the high may top 94 degrees. The average high this time of year is 72 degrees. We will remain dry across the state through this weekend, as warmer air grips the region. In fact, there is no rain or snow in the forecast for the next week, at least.

Big picture view:

Records may be set by later this week, too. By Thursday and beyond, high temperatures are expected to hit near or above record levels.

