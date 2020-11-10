Man arrested in connection to Chandler woman's Aug. 29 shooting death

article

An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of a Chandler woman on Aug. 29, the police department announced on Nov. 10.

Chandler Police say 22-year-old Scottsdale man, Nozre A. Ware, shot and killed 47-year-old Chandler woman, Danita Hunter, near Rural Road and Chandler Boulevard.

During that evening, police found two shooting victims, Hunter and an unidentified 22-year-old man. Hunter died at the hospital and the other victim is in critical condition, police say.

Surveillance footage showed Ware fleeing from the home on foot, then eventually left in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Ware was arrested on Nov. 2 and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.