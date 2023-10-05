Man broke into Phoenix gun store, stole car and then crashed it: police

Police say a man has been arrested after he burglarized a gun store before stealing a car and crashing it in north Phoenix.

Just after 2 a.m., Phoenix Police says officers learned that a man had stolen a vehicle near 3rd Avenue and Bell Road before crashing it near 7th Street and Greenway Parkway. The man fled the crash scene but was later found and detained.

Before stealing the vehicle, investigators say the suspect was driving another car that he used to break into a gun store near 5th Avenue and Bell Road.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is expected to be booked into jail on multiple charges, police said.

No further details were released.

Where the crash happened: