Man charged with killing 3-year-old girl in Austin

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Sun-Times Media Wire
Terrence Space | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with killing a 3-year-old girl Friday in Austin on the West Side.

Terrence Space, 23, is charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Lehleni Edwards was found unresponsive in bed about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 4 in the 1000 block of North Lockwood Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she died at 1:21 a.m.

An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from child abuse and ruled her death a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Space, who lives in Austin, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. that day in southwest suburban Bolingbrook, police said.

He appeared in court Sunday and was ordered held on $1 million bail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office and court records. He is due back in court on Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the girl’s death, a spokesperson for the department said.