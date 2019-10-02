Man charged with multiple felonies in attack on girlfriend caught on video in Arcadia

A man who was allegedly caught on home security video dragging his estranged girlfriend off the front porch of a home in Arcadia was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and other counts.

Robert Michael Mendez, 27, was scheduled to appear this afternoon in a Pasadena courtroom for arraignment on one felony count each of kidnapping and making criminal threats and three felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The complaint also includes an allegation that Mendez personally inflicted great bodily injury in circumstances involving domestic violence.

Police were sent a link to the home security video about 2 p.m. Monday and determined the attack had occurred about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Arcadia Police Department.

The video showed the victim running up to a home near Santa Anita and Camino Real avenues, followed seconds later by the suspect, who grabbed her by a hand and, as she fell to the ground screaming, dragged her off the home's front porch and out of view.

Officers scoured the area and found the "significantly injured'' woman about 3:30 p.m. Monday in a house in the 1500 block of South Santa Anita Avenue, according to police. The suspect, identified as Mendez, was also in the home and was taken into custody, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital.