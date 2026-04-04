Seen on TV: April 4

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Saturday, April 4, 2026

Foster a Pet at Arizona Humane Society

2026 Firefighters Fill the Boot

HTeaO Glendale

5254 W. Bell Rd.

Glendale, AZ 85308

www.HTeaO.com

Four Peaks Brewing

Women's Final four Tourney Town

April 2-5

Phoenix Convention Center

100 N. 3rd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://phoenixfinalfour.com/events/

Rustler’s Rooste

8383 S. 48th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85044

https://www.rustlersrooste.com/

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.azscience.org/

50th Anniversary Dolly Sanchez Easter Celebration

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Peoria City Hall

8401 W. Monroe St.

Peoria, AZ 85345

www.peoriaaz.gov/events

Foley Ranch - Desert Ridge

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Unit 93

Phoenix, AZ 85050

https://www.foleyranch.com/

Live-streamed video