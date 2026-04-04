Seen on TV: April 4
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Saturday, April 4, 2026
Foster a Pet at Arizona Humane Society
2026 Firefighters Fill the Boot
HTeaO Glendale
- 5254 W. Bell Rd.
- Glendale, AZ 85308
- www.HTeaO.com
Four Peaks Brewing
Women's Final four Tourney Town
- April 2-5
- Phoenix Convention Center
- 100 N. 3rd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://phoenixfinalfour.com/events/
Rustler’s Rooste
- 8383 S. 48th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85044
- https://www.rustlersrooste.com/
Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.azscience.org/
50th Anniversary Dolly Sanchez Easter Celebration
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Peoria City Hall
- 8401 W. Monroe St.
- Peoria, AZ 85345
- www.peoriaaz.gov/events
Foley Ranch - Desert Ridge
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Unit 93
- Phoenix, AZ 85050
- https://www.foleyranch.com/