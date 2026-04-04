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Seen on TV: April 4

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Published  April 4, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Foster a Pet at Arizona Humane Society

2026 Firefighters Fill the Boot

HTeaO Glendale

Four Peaks Brewing

Women's Final four Tourney Town

Rustler’s Rooste

Arizona Science Center

50th Anniversary Dolly Sanchez Easter Celebration

Foley Ranch - Desert Ridge

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews