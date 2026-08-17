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Actress Hayden Panettiere dies; Arizona woman loses millions in crypto scam l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 17, 2026 10:04 AM MST
Published August 17, 2026 10:04 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, August 17, 2026.

From actress Hayden Panettiere's death, to a man accused of ramming a Mesa home, and an Arizona woman's lost $4.3M crypto fortune, here are your top stories for August 17, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Rest in peace

Featured

Hayden Panettiere, who starred in ‘Nashville’ and ‘Heroes,’ dies at 36
article

Hayden Panettiere, who starred in ‘Nashville’ and ‘Heroes,’ dies at 36

"Nashville" and "Heroes" star Hayden Panettiere has died, according to a statement issued by her publicist. She was 36 years old.

2. More Safeway stores shutting down after failed merger 

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Safeway closing more stores as Albertsons reshapes footprint after failed Kroger merger
article

Safeway closing more stores as Albertsons reshapes footprint after failed Kroger merger

Safeway is closing additional stores as parent company Albertsons Companies reassesses its retail footprint following the collapse of its proposed $24.6 billion merger with Kroger.

3. Multiple Camelback Mountain rescues in a single day

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Three hikers rescued from Phoenix trails in single day as extreme heat returns
article

Three hikers rescued from Phoenix trails in single day as extreme heat returns

Phoenix Fire conducted three separate rescues at Camelback Mountain on the same day, including a woman with a 104-degree body temperature.

4. Man allegedly rammed car intentionally into East Valley home

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Teen, 18, intentionally rams car into Mesa home with ex-partner inside: Police
article

Teen, 18, intentionally rams car into Mesa home with ex-partner inside: Police

Police say an 18-year-old intentionally rammed his car into a Mesa home with his ex inside.

5. Woman scammed out of millions by fraudsters, sheriff says

Featured

Arizona woman loses $4.3M in elaborate cryptocurrency scam, deputies say
article

Arizona woman loses $4.3M in elaborate cryptocurrency scam, deputies say

Fraudsters posing as FBI agents and NYPD officers scammed an Arizona woman out of millions of dollars in a "devastating, aggressive and sophisticated cryptocurrency scheme," authorities said.

A look at today's weather

Extreme heat warning issued for Phoenix area
Extreme heat warning issued for Phoenix area

Extreme heat warning issued for Phoenix area

Phoenix will reach 112 degrees on Monday and Tuesday under an extreme heat warning that lasts through Friday evening.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews