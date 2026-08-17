Actress Hayden Panettiere dies; Arizona woman loses millions in crypto scam l Morning News Brief

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From actress Hayden Panettiere's death, to a man accused of ramming a Mesa home, and an Arizona woman's lost $4.3M crypto fortune, here are your top stories for August 17, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Rest in peace

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2. More Safeway stores shutting down after failed merger

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3. Multiple Camelback Mountain rescues in a single day

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4. Man allegedly rammed car intentionally into East Valley home

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5. Woman scammed out of millions by fraudsters, sheriff says

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A look at today's weather

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