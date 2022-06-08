Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Man charged with physically, sexually torturing guinea pigs in posted videos

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 12:15PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
Guinea Pig Show in Paaren article

A straight hair guinea pig is presented at the 'Landesverbandsausstellung Berlin, Brandenburg und Sachsen e.V.' in Paaren/Glien (Brandenburg), Germany, 05 October 2014. Around 300 animals from all of Germany are presented (partly for sale) during the

Expand

SALT LAKE CITY - WARNING: Some of the details in this article are graphic.

A federal grand jury has indicted a Utah man accused of physically and sexually torturing guinea pigs and then posting the videos online. 

18-year-old Samuel Webster of Woods Cross was charged with 23 federal counts of animal crushing and the creation of animal crush videos last week in the U.S. District Court of Utah. 

According to court documents obtained by FOX Television Stations, Webster allegedly purchased two male and two female guinea pigs in October 2021 "for the purpose of creating and distributing videos depicting him torturing them."

RELATED: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's Maryland home after making violent threats

Shortly after, it is alleged Webster posted videos on his YouTube page with graphic titles and captions such as "ripped a piece of her ear," and "Torture is addicting."

Court documents also alleged Webster sexually and physically mutilated the animals. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office defines animal crushing videos as filming "one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians [being] intentionally crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury, and is obscene."

Prosecutors also stated in court documents that multiple social media companies disabled Webster’s accounts including YouTube, Facebook and Discord — a chat application.

RELATED: Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

According to local reports, Webster is currently not in custody but is undergoing mental competency hearings. 

Assistant U.S. Attorneys from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case. FBI special agents are conducting the investigation.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 