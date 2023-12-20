Man dies after being shot at Phoenix business, police say
PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Phoenix.
The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 20 at a business near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
The victim's name and the name of the business were not released.
