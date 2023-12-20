Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being shot at Phoenix business, police say

Published 
Updated 8:15AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 20 at a business near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim's name and the name of the business were not released.

Police say a man is dead following a shooting on Dec. 20 at a Phoenix business near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road. (KSAZ-TV)

