Man dies after being taken into police custody in west Phoenix

Police are investigating after a man died at the hospital after being taken into custody in west Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. on April 10 to a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road for reports of a theft.

"Witnesses reported a man was acting erratic, walking into an open garage, grabbing property and throwing himself to the ground," Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a statement.

A Phoenix Police sergeant was first to arrive at the scene and found the man, who was lying in the front yard of a home.

Police say the sergeant removed a metal object from the man's hand and handcuffed him with his hands in front.

Firefighters responded to the scene and transported the man to a hospital where he later died. He was not identified.

"The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner," Sgt. Soliz added. "The actions of the officers will be the subject of an internal and criminal investigation."

Area where the incident happened: