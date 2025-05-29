Man dies after falling off tube at Salt River

article

The Brief Stephan Sweet, 54, died over Memorial Day weekend while tubing down the Salt River. Witnesses reported seeing Sweet fall off his tube before going underwater. MCSO says no foul play is suspected.



A man died after he reportedly fell off his tube on the Salt River over Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on May 24 at Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site, just off Bush Highway. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded after a witness reported that a man fell off his tube and was unresponsive underwater.

Deputies responded and found several people performing CPR on the man. Medics arrived at the scene and transported the man to Bus Stop 2 bridge where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 54-year-old Stephan Sweet.

What we don't know:

MCSO says no foul play is suspected, but they are investigating what led to Sweet's death.

Map of where the incident happened