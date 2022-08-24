Expand / Collapse search
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - One man is dead and another man is injured following a fight that led to a shooting at a home in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the incident happened on Aug. 24 near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road when a man armed with a gun entered the home and a fight ensued between him and another man.

During the fight, investigators say the gun went off, striking the man who brought the gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The second man who was injured was taken to a hospital.

No identities were released.

"Detectives are enroute to investigate what lead up to the shooting," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said.