Man dies in Phoenix apartment complex fire

Firefighters say a man has died after a fire burned an apartment near 37th Avenue and Camelback on March 18 after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the unit.

"Crews arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke coming from a first floor unit of a large two-story apartment complex," said Captain Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from extending to the second floor.

An adult male was found inside the unit. His name was not released.

"The Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force is on the scene to determine a cause," stated Keller.

