Man electrocuted on Phoenix rooftop, police say
PHOENIX - A man is dead following an apparent electrocution in Phoenix on Tuesday.
What we know:
On Nov. 10 at 11 a.m., Phoenix police say officers and firefighters were called to reports of an injured person on a rooftop near Central Avenue and Thomas Road.
Once at the scene, a man was found dead.
"Preliminary information suggests an adult male encountered electrical equipment and was electrocuted," police said.
What we don't know:
The man wasn't identified.
What's next:
Police say detectives are investigating the incident.
Map of where the incident happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department provided information for this report.