Man electrocuted on Phoenix rooftop, police say

The Brief A man was found dead on Nov. 10 on the rooftop of a Phoenix building near Central Avenue and Thomas Road. Police say the unidentified man "encountered electrical equipment and was electrocuted." Detectives are investigating the incident.



A man is dead following an apparent electrocution in Phoenix on Tuesday.

What we know:

On Nov. 10 at 11 a.m., Phoenix police say officers and firefighters were called to reports of an injured person on a rooftop near Central Avenue and Thomas Road.

Once at the scene, a man was found dead.

"Preliminary information suggests an adult male encountered electrical equipment and was electrocuted," police said.

What we don't know:

The man wasn't identified.

What's next:

Police say detectives are investigating the incident.

Map of where the incident happened: