Man found dead in front of Valley home; Trump and Putin meeting in Alaska l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 15, 2025 10:03am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Friday, August 15, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From a man who was found dead in front of a south Phoenix home to a critical meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 15.

1. Deadly discovery in south Phoenix

Man found dead in front of south Phoenix home: PD
Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting near 7th and Southern Avenues early Friday morning and found a man dead in front of a home.

2. Lost photo found in stolen car

'Cried and cried': How a stolen car unlocked a family's past
A photograph and gold cufflinks, found inside a stolen car that was returned to its owner, were reunited with family members after a Bullhead City Facebook post about the items went viral.

3. Caught on camera

Woman injured in hit-and-run says police closed case due to lack of evidence
A young woman severely injured in a June hit-and-run says Phoenix Police closed her case due to a lack of evidence. However, her mother obtained surveillance video that she believes tells a different story.

4. Data breach settlement

Victims of AT&T data breaches could claim up to $7,500 in new $177M settlement
AT&T agreed to a $177 million settlement this year after a pair of data breaches were confirmed in 2024. Here's how the millions of affected current and former account holders can file claims.

5. Trump and Putin meeting in Alaska

Live updates: Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for high-stakes summit
A critical meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Alaska Friday.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Chance for more scattered showers on Friday in Phoenix
Happy Friday! We'll see about a 30% chance for more rain today in Phoenix.

