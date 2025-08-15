Man found dead in front of Valley home; Trump and Putin meeting in Alaska l Morning News Brief

article

From a man who was found dead in front of a south Phoenix home to a critical meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 15.

1. Deadly discovery in south Phoenix

Featured article

2. Lost photo found in stolen car

Featured article

3. Caught on camera

Featured article

4. Data breach settlement

Featured article

5. Trump and Putin meeting in Alaska

Featured article

Today's weather