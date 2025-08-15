Man found dead in front of Valley home; Trump and Putin meeting in Alaska l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, August 15, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
From a man who was found dead in front of a south Phoenix home to a critical meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 15.
1. Deadly discovery in south Phoenix
Featured
Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting near 7th and Southern Avenues early Friday morning and found a man dead in front of a home.
2. Lost photo found in stolen car
Featured
A photograph and gold cufflinks, found inside a stolen car that was returned to its owner, were reunited with family members after a Bullhead City Facebook post about the items went viral.
3. Caught on camera
Featured
A young woman severely injured in a June hit-and-run says Phoenix Police closed her case due to a lack of evidence. However, her mother obtained surveillance video that she believes tells a different story.
4. Data breach settlement
Featured
AT&T agreed to a $177 million settlement this year after a pair of data breaches were confirmed in 2024. Here's how the millions of affected current and former account holders can file claims.
5. Trump and Putin meeting in Alaska
Featured
A critical meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Alaska Friday.
Today's weather
Featured
Happy Friday! We'll see about a 30% chance for more rain today in Phoenix.