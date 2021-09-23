Man found dead in car near Globe; police say it’s a homicide

article

Authorities have identified the body of a Whiteriver man who was discovered dead inside a car near Globe.

Gila County Sheriff’s officials said on Sept. 22 that the death of 31-year-old Leo Harry White was being investigated as a homicide. White reportedly was shot multiple times.

The vehicle White was found in was parked along U.S. Route 60 on Tuesday, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a welfare check request on a vehicle that was in a pullout area off the highway about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Globe.

No other information about the homicide case has been released yet.

