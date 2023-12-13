Man found dead in north Phoenix; murder investigation underway

Police say a man's death in north Phoenix has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, 46-year-old Christian Brobeck was found dead at around 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 10 near 33rd and Peoria Avenues.

"The Office of the Medical Examiner took possession of the remains and have since conducted the related autopsy," police said. "This exam resulted in the death being ruled a homicide."

No further details were released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Area where the body was found