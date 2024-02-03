Man found dead inside car after crashing into Phoenix apartment complex's wall, PD says

A 32-year-old man was killed after Phoenix Police say he crashed into the wall of an apartment complex just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

At around 12:47 a.m. on Feb. 3, Kelvin Perez, 32, was found dead inside a crashed car at an apartment complex near 29th Street and Bell Road.

"Perez did not have any visible injuries but was pronounced deceased on scene by the fire department," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

This crash remains under investigation.

No more information is available.

Map of the area where the crash happened: