Man found shot, killed at Phoenix apartment

A man who was believed to have been missing was found shot and killed on Aug. 22 at an apartment in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. near 7th Street and Thomas Road. Once there, officers found the man inside the home. He had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Area where the shooting happened: