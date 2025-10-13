Man found shot, killed in backyard of Phoenix home; suspect detained

The Brief An unidentified man was killed in a shooting on Oct. 12 at a home near 39th and Maryland Avenues. The suspected shooter was detained at the scene.



A suspect was detained after a man was found shot and killed on Sunday night in Phoenix.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 near 39th and Maryland Avenues.

When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the backyard with a possible gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead. Police say a man believed to be the shooter was detained.

"The victim and the suspects are known to each other. There are no outstanding suspects at this time," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

More details on the incident are expected to be released by police on Oct. 13.

Map of where the shooting happened