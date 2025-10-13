Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from MON 1:49 AM MST until MON 1:45 PM MST, Pima County
5
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Man found shot, killed in backyard of Phoenix home; suspect detained

By
Published  October 13, 2025 7:17am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • An unidentified man was killed in a shooting on Oct. 12 at a home near 39th and Maryland Avenues.
    • The suspected shooter was detained at the scene.

PHOENIX - A suspect was detained after a man was found shot and killed on Sunday night in Phoenix.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 near 39th and Maryland Avenues.

When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the backyard with a possible gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead. Police say a man believed to be the shooter was detained.

"The victim and the suspects are known to each other. There are no outstanding suspects at this time," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

More details on the incident are expected to be released by police on Oct. 13.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews