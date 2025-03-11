Man found shot, killed west of downtown Phoenix

article

A man is dead after he was found shot late Monday night in a neighborhood west of downtown Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to 33rd Avenue and Fillmore Street just after 11:30 p.m. on March 10 for reports of a person shot.

Once at the scene, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man did not survive.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. Police did not say if any arrests were made.

Map of where the man was found shot