Man imprisoned for sexual conduct with a minor died following fight: ADCRR

The Brief A prison inmate has died following a fight with another inmate, according to officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry. The inmate who died has been in prison since 1998.



In a statement, ADCRR officials identified the inmate as 43-year-old Michael Dunbar. Dunbar was imprisoned at Arizona State Prison Complez - Eyman.

"Inmate Dunbar was admitted to ADCRR custody in 1998 after he was sentenced out of Maricopa County for Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Indecent Exposure," read a portion of the statement. "His sentence end date was June 15, 2038."

Prison records showed multiple disciplinary infractions for Dunbar, including infractions for assault on inmates in 2010, 2024, 2019, and 2023.