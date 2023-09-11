Man in custody after pointing gun at Glendale officers: police

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at police in Glendale has been taken into custody.

According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 11 near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Officers responded to a home in the area for a welfare check. When they arrived, a man answered the door and pointed a gun at the officers. The man then went back inside and refused to come out.

A SWAT team responded, and the man was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff.

No further details were released.

