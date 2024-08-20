Man killed, another badly hurt in Phoenix stabbing

A knife fight in Phoenix killed a man and badly injured another on Monday night, the police department said.

The incident happened near 16th Street and Indian School Road around 8 p.m. on Aug. 19.

"Officers were called to a stabbing near 16th Street and Indian School Road around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Another stabbing victim, police say, walked into a nearby hospital and detectives were able to link him back to the same incident. He was badly injured.

"Preliminary information suggests both victims were in a verbal argument near a convenience store that turned physical. Both men pulled out knives during the fight that resulted in their injuries," Sgt. Krynsky said.

Two people believed to be involved were detained at the scene. It's not clear if they were ultimately arrested or let go.

The victim who died has not yet been identified.

"Detectives will interview the surviving victim once he recovers," police said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Map of where the incident happened: