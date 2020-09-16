Man killed in apparent homicide near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street, Phoenix Police say

article

A man was killed in an apparent homicide the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 16, says the Phoenix Police Department.

The shooting happened near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2:20 p.m. Police responded to a home for reports of a shooting and there, they found a man who had been shot.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the shooting and who the suspect might be.

Anyone with information can call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. You may also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.