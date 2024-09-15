Expand / Collapse search
Man killed in north Phoenix stabbing; suspect still not caught

By
Published  September 15, 2024 2:57pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man is dead following a stabbing in Phoenix on Saturday, police said, and no one has been arrested.

The incident happened near a gas station located at 28th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

"When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. The fire department responded and transported the man to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Officers searched for witnesses and surveillance of the incident," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

The victim has not been identified. For now, no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.