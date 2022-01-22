Man killed while walking crossing the street in north Phoenix, police say
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have identified a 43-year-old man who was struck and killed by a car in north Phoenix on Jan. 21.
According to a statement released on the morning of Jan. 22, Tristen Ramos was crossing Cactus Road east of 43rd Avenue when he was struck by a car that was heading west on Cactus Road. Officials say Ramos was not crossing the street at a crosswalk.
Ramos, officials say, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
"The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and neither speed nor impairment appear to be contributing factors to the collision," read a portion of the statement.
