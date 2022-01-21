Freeway closures in Gilbert, Tempe planned Jan. 21-24: What you need to know this weekend

Phoenix-area freeways will see some closures Jan. 21 to 24 due to improvement projects and other road work, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Loop 202

The westbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be closed between Higley Road and Val Vista in the Gilbert area starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

The closure is due to work on the Lindsay Road Interchange project.

The westbound on-ramps at Power Road, Williams Field Road and San Tan Village Parkway will be closed.

Additionally, the freeway will be narrowed to one or two lanes intermittently between Elliot and Higley from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 for pavement work.

Detours: ADOT advises exiting before the closure and using other roads like Warner and Ray roads to Val Vista Drive.

I-10, Broadway Road

Broadway Road will be closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets starting 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway will be closed, and the eastbound I-10 connecting ramp between 48th Street and Broadway will be closed as well.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway will still be open.

Detours: I-10 EB drivers can reach eastbound Broadway Road by exiting at Baseline and taking Priest Drive. To get on westbound Broadway Road, I-10 WB drivers can exit to 40th Street and head south.

