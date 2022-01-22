1 man down after shooting involving Phoenix Police officer, officials say

Officials say a man is down after a shooting involving a Phoenix Police officer during the early morning hours of Jan. 22.

According to a tweet made by Phoenix Police officials, the shooting happened south of 24th Street and Indian School Road, and no officers were injured. The condition of the man is unknown.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

