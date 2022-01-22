Expand / Collapse search

1 man down after shooting involving Phoenix Police officer, officials say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 7:34AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

The shooting, according to police, happened in an area south of 24th Street and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX - Officials say a man is down after a shooting involving a Phoenix Police officer during the early morning hours of Jan. 22.

According to a tweet made by Phoenix Police officials, the shooting happened south of 24th Street and Indian School Road, and no officers were injured. The condition of the man is unknown.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app