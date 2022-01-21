Fort Mohave man charged with killing girlfriend's baby: MCSO

A Fort Mohave man was arrested in connection with his girlfriend's baby's death, Mohave County Sheriff's Office says.

MCSO deputies arrived at a home for a one-year-old that wasn't breathing. The baby's mother, her boyfriend Nikko McLachlan, 27, and a neighbor were performing CPR.

The baby was rushed to the hospital, where the child later died.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office determined the baby died from extensive brain injuries and the damage was "non-accidental."

After an investigation, detectives arrested McLachlan for homicide and wa booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman, Ariz.

He was indicted and is being charged with first-degree murder per domestic violence, second-degree murder per domestic violence, and child abuse per domestic violence.

