Irene Luevano: Missing Phoenix woman found dead in remote part of La Paz County, police say

Phoenix Police officials say Irene Luevano, a 37-year-old woman who was reported missing on Jan. 16, has been found dead.

"Earlier today, January 20, Phoenix Police investigators located the remains of Ms. Luevano. The discovery was made in a remote area of La Paz County off Hovatter Road and the I-10 freeway. There was obvious trauma to her body," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

Luevano was last seen with her boyfriend, and according to authorities, she told her family she had been stabbed in the neck before her disappearance. Since Irene's disappearance, her boyfriend has been arrested and booked for unrelated alleged criminal offenses.

"Lara now faces additional charges, including murder," read a portion of the statement released by police.

Timeline of Irene's disappearance

It all began with a night out for Irene, after a call with her sister, Victoria Luevano.

"She was gonna go out to this little bar with her boyfriend, and she said that her daughters were doing her makeup," said Victoria, on Jan. 17.

Victoria said Irene and her boyfriend, Jorge Lara, went to the Silverado Canta bar, located near the area of 27th Avenue and Camelback, at around 11:00 p.m. on Jan. 15. Phoenix Police officials say that was where Irene and her boyfriend were last seen, at around 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Just a couple of hours later, family members say Irene called her daughter to claim that Jorge stabbed her in the neck. That was the last time anyone heard from Irene.

In the days following Irene's disappearance, Jorge was arrested on forgery charges, and the car that Irene was last seen in, a 2007 gray Chevrolet Impala with license plate number D3A9VE, was found by a family friend at the parking lot of a Filiberto's near 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"The vehicle has been impounded," read a statement released by police.

While a tow truck loaded up the car, Irene's family rushed to the area.

"It is the car, but my sister’s not in the car. She's not in the car. It had blood inside they said," said Irene's sister, Sandra Mercado, on Jan. 18. "We knew that he had stabbed her in the neck, and so now, we don't know what else to think no more because three days have passed already."

On Jan. 19, family, friends and volunteers searched for Irene in the desert area south of where the car was found.

"The car had dirt on the tires, like it had gone into the desert, and then it had dirt on the side of the car," said Sandra.

"We're gonna be here all day until the night, and we're just gonna look until we find her, so that she can know we're looking for her and we found her. We're taking her back with us," said Sandra.

Phoenix Police officers were not involved in the search, but detectives were seen in the area.

"I would never have thought I would have to come out here and look for my sister like this, but that’s what we’re thinking now, that he came out here and left her in the desert out here somewhere," said Sandra.

Teams searched the remote area on foot, in trucks, and in ATVs.

"Mom, I know you're out there. Please scream. Scream. That's all we just need mom. Scream mom. Just scream," said Irene's son, Angel Salgado.

Boyfriend's details revealed

According to Phoenix Police officials, Lara was found at a local hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds. He has since been booked into jail on two counts of forgery.

Investigators say Lara admitted to buying a forged Arizona ID and Social Security card a year ago to gain employment.

"He seemed very nice, and we would never think nothing bad," said Sandra.

"He said that he was gonna take her to the hospital," said Luevano's sister, Yesenia Luevano. "He said 'I'm already going. I'm taking her to the hospital. I'm taking her to the hospital.'"

According to court documents, Lara's cell phone info showed he was headed to Mexico before turning around, and returning to Phoenix. Court documents also say Lara admitted to working for the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico, selling illegal pills.

Bail for Lara has been set at $5,000 in cash.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

